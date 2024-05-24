The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a Mays Landing man has been indicted for allegedly murdering his own mother.

About the indictment, The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office said:

“On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Sean Daly, 53, from Mays Landing, NJ was indicted for the murder of his mother Melba Daly, 74, also from Mays Landing.”

Further, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has revealed that:

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m., the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 911 call at 6313 Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered Melba Daly deceased inside of the residence. An investigation by the Hamilton Township Police Department and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit led to the arrest of her son Sean Daly, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

This murder incident was a collaborative investigative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Hamilton Township Police Department.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit achieved the arrest of Sean Daly.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office always needs the public’s assistance with this and all investigations.

If you have information about this incident or other serious crimes, you can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO. Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

