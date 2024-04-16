Atlantic City, NJ ‘Deadwood’ Reputation Continues: More Shootings

There have been 6 murders in Atlantic City, New Jersey thus far during 2024, along with a rampant amount of other violent crimes.

It caused me back on January 6, 2024 to refer to Atlantic City as “Deadwood.”

Violent, brazen crime is taking place on a regular basis in Atlantic City in ways never before seen in the entire history of “The World’s Playground.”

I used the term earlier that Atlantic City is becoming "Deadwood" ... because the violent shooting and stabbing deaths that are occurring are reminiscent of "Deadwood," a small city in western South Dakota, that was known for its lawlessness in the 1870's.

Last evening, Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an automatic weapon was fired and struck a male victim.

We have confirmed that 13 shell casings were recovered at the scene, located on South Bellevue Avenue in Atlantic City.

We have also confirmed that the shooting was captured on video.

The male who was shot can be seen running out of the video, but, no further information as to where he ran, or, for how long.

The identity of the shooting victim has not as yet been released to the public.

We also do not have information at this time regarding the condition of the male shooting victim.

Of concern to all, is that a very dangerous automatic weapon was used during the commission of this crime.

A member of the Atlantic City Council also shared that there was a previous shooting near this same Bellevue Avenue location in the recent past.

Thus far in 2024, there have been 6 murders committed in Atlantic City, by a combination of shootings and stabbings.

We have no further details at this time.

ADDENDUM:

Following our report, the Atlantic City Police Department released public information regarding this shooting, as follows:

On April 15, 2024, at 8:49 PM, patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of south Bellevue Avenue. Arriving officers located a victim who had been struck by gunfire. The victim, 42, of Laurel Springs, NJ was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for serious injuries. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

SOURCES: Confidential law enforcement sources, a member of the Atlantic City Council & Captain Kevin Fair, Atlantic City Police Department.

