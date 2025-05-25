Marty Small is the Mayor of Atlantic City.

His wife, La’Quetta Small is Atlantic City’s Superintendent of Public Schools.

They are asking the New Jersey Superior Court to grant them separate criminal trials.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Criminal Charges

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

third-degree Terroristic Threats.

third-degree Aggravated Assault.

witness tampering.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Small hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness, among other serious charges.

La’Quetta Small Criminal Charge

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Smalls’ are taking a page from former United States Senator Robert Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez.

The Menendez’ also requested separate trials and got what they wanted.

It didn’t matter, as Senator Menendez was promptly convicted and became the first sitting member of the United States Congress to be convicted of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. His wife’s trial is ongoing.

Today Was Supposed to be The Smalls’ Hearing

Like has been the case throughout the Small and Small child abuse criminal charges … they have followed a delay of game strategy.

The Smalls’ hearing is now set for Wednesday, June 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.

DeLury has repeatedly ruled against a myriad of Small motions throughout this process.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher for Marty and La’Quetta Small

If Marty and La’Quetta Small are convicted, they will both forfeit their high profile and high paid positions.

Developing.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo of Marty & La’Quetta Small. Don Hurley photo of Marty & La’Quetta Small. loading...

La’Quetta Small -Atlantic City Public Schools photo. La’Quetta Small -Atlantic City Public Schools photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo from previous Marty Small criminal trial. Don Hurley photo from previous Marty Small criminal trial. loading...

Marty Small - City of Atlantic City photo. Marty Small - City of Atlantic City photo. loading...

SOURCE: Law enforcement sources regarding Small hearing postponement.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley