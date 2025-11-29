After Holiday Weekend, Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Fights For Freedom

Beginning this Monday, Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small will be sitting in an Atlantic County courtroom as a criminal defendant.

Small will be fighting for his career and freedom.

The Criminal Charges — According To The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Marty Small, Sr., 50, and his wife, La Quetta Small, 47, of Atlantic City, NJ were both indicted for second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.Marty Small, Sr. was also indicted for third-degree Terroristic Threats, and third-degree Aggravated Assault. It is alleged that during the months of December 2023 and January 2024, the defendants physically and emotionally abused their 15/16-year-old-daughter on multiple occasions. During one incident, on January 13, 2024, Marty Small, Sr. is alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

A Second Atlantic County Grand Jury …

Indicted Marty Small for witness tampering. This might be his most challenging charge to beat.

La’Quetta Small Requested A Separate Trial

It was both a strategic and smart move. The Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools will have a separate trial that is currently scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026.

If Marty Small achieves an acquittal or hung jury … it will be interesting to see if La’Quetta Small even faces a criminal trial.

I can easily see the state of New Jersey taking the position to not try Mrs. Small, if her husband is not convicted.

Marty Small Has Won Two Recent Elections In 2025 While Under Criminal Indictment

This is no small feat … pun intended. Marty Small won both the June, 2025 Primary Election and the recent past November 4, 2025 General Election and was re-elected to a second term as Mayor of Atlantic City.

Small won both elections by a very wide margin. Considering the fact that Small ran in both elections while under serious criminal indictment … it is an impressive accomplishment to prevail with such allegations hanging over his head.

Can Small Accomplish A Criminal Trial Hat Trick?

Small has been acquitted in two previous criminal trials versus the State of New Jersey.

The two previous trials involved various voter fraud allegations. Small was found not guilty in his two previous criminal trials.

All It Takes Is One

This is Small’s most serious criminal trial. Of course, he’s hoping to be fully exonerated — acquitted by an Atlantic County jury.

However, it will only take one juror holding out and Small will earn a mistrial.

A mistrial would be a win for Small.

I Don’t Believe That The New, New Jersey Governor Will Allow A Second Small Trial

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will get one turn at this.

If they don’t win a unanimous guilty verdict … Small is going to walk.

My Position:

If Small is not convicted … he should be left alone and allowed to govern … because he has already won an electoral mandate … with the voters well aware that their Mayor faced 4 serious criminal charges.

The Players

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Getty Images. Getty Images. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley