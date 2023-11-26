Atlantic City Man Rescues Half Clad Woman At Vacant Absecon Store

Just when you can start to lose faith in humanity, along comes a Good Samaritan from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

To protect the identity of the Good Samaritan, we will only refer to him as Fred.

Fred travelled this morning, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. from Atlantic City to Absecon, where he was planning to shop at the Home Depot.

Fred passed by the closed and vacant Staples store, located at 413 East Absecon Boulevard in Absecon, New Jersey.

Fred described to me exactly what he encountered, as follows.

“Around 9:00 a.m. this morning, I was going to Home Depot in Absecon, when I saw a woman in the abandoned staples store wave me down.

“As I approached her she had multiple contusion abrasions a shiner to her left eye.”

FYI., Fred is a retired, credentialed medical professional.

“She had no bottoms on. I asked her what happened and she stated that she was locked in that store for 2 days, unable to get out. She told me that her husband left her there.”

“She was in pain with movement … l immediately called the Absecon dispatch and police to dispatch the police and an ambulance to the scene. When they arrived, I directed them to the front of the building.”

“They used the lock box keys to enter the building where she was and the ambulance did vital signs put her on a gurney and transported her to the hospital.”

”One of the police officers said she was a missing person. Then they did a search of the building,” concluded Fred.

My friend, Brian Kilmeade recently gave a great speech about what happens when you have the right person … at the right time and in the right place.

Today, Good Samaritan Fred is that right person, at the right time and in the right place.

In my estimation, Fred is also a hero.

