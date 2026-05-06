Atlantic City, N.J. — An Atlantic City man is headed to prison on gun and assault charges.

On Wednesday, 49-year-old Shawn Braxton was sentenced to five years in state prison with a 3 1/2-year period of parole ineligibility, and a concurrent flat term of four years in state prison.

Braxton previously pleaded guilty to second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun without a Permit and third-degree Aggravated Assault.

2024 Assault

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on December 7th, 2024, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were stopped by a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man. Authorities said they learned that during an argument, Braxton spat on the woman and punched her in the face. He also attempted to pepper-spray her but missed.

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Found With a Gun in 2025

Then, on June 29, 2025, ACPD officers saw a vehicle with no front license plate that had been involved in an incident several days earlier where a handgun was pulled. The vehicle was stopped and Braxton was the passenger. Cops seized a black backpack and inside they found a handgun. After a review of surveillance footage, officers learned that Braxton had entered the vehicle while holding that backpack. At his plea, Braxton took full responsibility for the weapon.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com