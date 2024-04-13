Armed 16-year-old runs from cops in Atlantic City, NJ, department says

A teenager from Atlantic City is facing charges after he allegedly threw a gun away while being chased by police.

The incident began around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, April 9th, when several ACPD detectives were conducting surveillance around Virginia and Magellan Avenues regarding a weapons investigation.

Police say they saw the target of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, walking in the area, who fled on foot as officers approached.

An armed teenager was arrested at Virginia and Magellan Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

According to the Atlantic City Police Department,

Detectives chased the juvenile who removed a satchel from around his body and discarded it before ultimately surrendering. Detectives arrested the juvenile and recovered a loaded handgun from the satchel.

The teen has been charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Obstruction of justice

Resisting arrest

The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.

See Something? Say Something.

Anyone with information about crimes in Atlantic City is urged to contact police at (609) 347-5858. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

