Armed 16-year-old runs from cops in Atlantic City, NJ, department says

Atlantic City Police Department shield / Photo: ACPD Facebook Page/Chris Coleman-Townsquare Media Illustration

A teenager from Atlantic City is facing charges after he allegedly threw a gun away while being chased by police.

The incident began around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, April 9th, when several ACPD detectives were conducting surveillance around Virginia and Magellan Avenues regarding a weapons investigation.

Police say they saw the target of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, walking in the area, who fled on foot as officers approached.

An armed teenager was arrested at Virginia and Magellan Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps
According to the Atlantic City Police Department,

Detectives chased the juvenile who removed a satchel from around his body and discarded it before ultimately surrendering. Detectives arrested the juvenile and recovered a loaded handgun from the satchel.

The teen has been charged with the following:

  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
  • Possession of hollow-point ammunition
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Resisting arrest

The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.

See Something? Say Something.

Anyone with information about crimes in Atlantic City is urged to contact police at (609) 347-5858. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

