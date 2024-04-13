Armed 16-year-old runs from cops in Atlantic City, NJ, department says
A teenager from Atlantic City is facing charges after he allegedly threw a gun away while being chased by police.
The incident began around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, April 9th, when several ACPD detectives were conducting surveillance around Virginia and Magellan Avenues regarding a weapons investigation.
Police say they saw the target of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, walking in the area, who fled on foot as officers approached.
According to the Atlantic City Police Department,
Detectives chased the juvenile who removed a satchel from around his body and discarded it before ultimately surrendering. Detectives arrested the juvenile and recovered a loaded handgun from the satchel.
The teen has been charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Possession of hollow-point ammunition
- Obstruction of justice
- Resisting arrest
The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.
See Something? Say Something.
Anyone with information about crimes in Atlantic City is urged to contact police at (609) 347-5858. Anonymous tips are welcome.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
20 Things That Shock People After They Move to South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman