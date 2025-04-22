It was quite a colorful start to the weekend for officers in one South Jersey municipality.

As they have been doing lately, the Washington Township Police Department has been posting snapshots of activity in their area to give the public an idea of what law enforcement officers experience.

And let's just say this past weekend did not disappoint.

83 Calls for Service in 16 Hours

From 3:00 Friday afternoon through 7:00 Saturday morning, there were 83 calls for service, including five accident investigations, two choking calls, and 20 traffic stops.

Washington Township NJ Police Department Building - Photo: Google Maps

And then there were some "notable incidents," as the department called them.

Masturbation, Urination, and More

A large car meet with about 150 vehicles took place in the Kohl's parking lot on the Black Horse Pike. Police dispersed the crowd without incident.

A Sicklerville man was issued a special complaint after masturbating in front of a nurse at Jefferson Hospital.

Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A man was reportedly urinating outside of a Wawa in Washington Township. Upon contact, police say he became aggressive and belligerent. He was detained and issued a special complaint for disorderly conduct.

A suspicious vehicle was found idling at Wawa on Route 42. A check of the vehicle's license plates confirmed it was stolen from Cherry Hill. The driver, identified as Lawrence Dunn of Marlton, allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended. Police say heroin and multiple stolen tags were recovered.

Wawa on Route 42 in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A man from Hammonton was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a motor vehicle stop.

A female pedestrian was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Another man was arrested for an outstanding warrant for a motor vehicle stop.

A Glassboro man failed a sobriety test and was arrested during a traffic stop at Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd. and Scotch Dr.

Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd. and Scotch Dr. in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A woman in her 40s (black hair, white shirt, jeans) was seen stealing porch decorations on Freedom Road; she fled in a dark-colored car.

In addition to those specific incidents, authorities also investigated a stolen bike from Target, performed several property checks on houses, and investigated a domestic dispute and noise complaints.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.