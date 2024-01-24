How to win $10,000 for giving up your cell phone for one month

Anything to get your product noticed. That’s the name of this game. But a yogurt company does have a point when they say, “We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone.”

We have New Jersey schools starting to lock students’ cell phones in Yondr pouches all day. We have parents at playgrounds paying zero attention to their kids and total attention to their social media feeds.

Siggi’s Dairy, a yogurt company, is doing something about it. (And trying to get their name out for less money than typical advertising would run.)

We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. That’s why we’re challenging you to give up your smartphone for a month as part of the Siggi’s Digital Detox Program.

Nj.com explains you need to be at least 18 years old and you have only until January 31 to enter. You have to write an essay between 100 and 500 words as to why a month-long break from your phone would do your soul good.

Of all submissions 10 winners will be picked. Each winner receives $10,000, a lockbox for your smartphone, and three-month supply of Siggi’s yogurt. But get this. You also receive a flip phone and SIM card good for one month.

So you’re not really giving up a phone for a month, just a more capable phone for a month. And it’s not like they’re taking your tablet or laptop away so you’ll still have internet to look up dumb TikTok videos. Plus you can still text the old fashioned way that took forever where you pressed 5 three times for L, 3 three times for E, etc..

And hey, $10,000? Even if it’s steep odds why wouldn’t you try this?

Perhaps you need a break from your smartphone. When studies show 71% of us spend more time on our phone than with our romantic partner and 1 in 8 have stopped sex in the middle to check their phone something ought to give.

That extra $10,000 would be a nice bonus though. And hey. Anything to get your product noticed.

