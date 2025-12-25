Another New Jersey Gasoline Tax Increase Thanks To Chris Christie

Before former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did this to us … New Jersey has the 3rd lowest state gasoline tax in America.

Not anymore.

The Christie Scheme

It was one of the few categories whereby New Jersey compared favorably to the rest of the country.

Christie and other New Jersey legislators saw this as a ripe opportunity to stick this to the citizens of New Jersey.

Almost no one knew when they voted for this referendum ballot question, that they would be voting to raise the gasoline state tax forever.

New Jersey Will Now Have The 6th Highest State Gasoline Tax In America

Effective on January 1, 2026, the New Jersey state gasoline tax will increase by 4.2 cents per-gallon.

The taxes that are derived from this progressive tactic are allegedly used to fund infrastructure projects … as a part of the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.

The latest increase brings the total gasoline tax to 49.1 cents per-gallon and diesel increases to 56.1 cents.

New Jersey had the 8th highest gasoline tax in America. On January 1, 2026, New Jersey will now have the sixth highest state gasoline tax in America.

The Tax Is Adjusted Annually

Supposedly based upon the Highway Fuel Cap, which is set by state statute.

In Other Words …

The state of New Jersey can raise the gasoline tax basically whenever they want. They’ll just report that there’s a shortage and raise the tax to make up for the shortage.

It’s despicable.

Most New Jerseyans thought that they were voting for a one time gasoline tax increase to help the state through a tough patch.

Instead, The sneaky New Jersey politicians pulled a fast one on their own residents. Who would ever believe, that if you voted yes for this public question # 2, that you would be voting for government to be able to raise the gasoline tax whenever it wanted?

