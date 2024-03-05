New online eFile service launches in Monmouth County

A new online service has launched in Monmouth County that allows residents and professionals to securely access the probate process online from anywhere.

It’s called eFile.

“The service provides probate applicants with the option to file online and work remotely with probate clerks. This will simplify the process for the applicant because the eFile service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

Dealing with sensitive matters can be stressful, Monmouth County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch announced said. That’s why it’s important to offer applicants the freedom to choose the location they feel most comfortable where they want to complete the process, she said.

The portal enables applicants to enter all the necessary information and upload the required documents.

“The main office in Freehold, along with satellite offices in Neptune and Shrewsbury, will continue to assist residents and families with matters such as probate, estate administration, adoptions and guardianship. The services are available through phone, email, fax, in person, and now electronically through the new eFile portal,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Surrogates’ Office.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom