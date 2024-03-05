Rutgers should stop its stupid COVID-19 policy immediately (Opinion)

It seems to be irrational and unethical to force young people to take a vaccine that may endanger their lives and doesn't stop the spread of any disease.

Even years after the claims about its efficacy have been proven false and misleading, the state university of New Jersey, Rutgers, still requires its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

One clear-thinking member of the New Jersey Legislature is threatening to hold back some funding of Rutgers unless they change their stupid, pointless and invasive policy of requiring this shot.

State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, calls the policy "absurd and irrational" and "out of step with science."

It seems we all know someone who has had a serious negative reaction to the shot. A close friend of mine who was a true believer in the COVID-19 shot had a serious reaction that caused excruciating nerve pain and needed to be on powerful medications for months to relieve the symptoms.

She had to pull some strings to see a nerve specialist at a top University Hospital in Philadelphia who confirmed what she suspected. They told her it was from the COVID-19 shot.

One of the more commonly discussed symptoms is myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart that shows up primarily in patients under 30 years of age.

Even if it's a rare side effect, why in the world would Rutgers force their students to take something that doesn't stop the transmission or contraction of the virus?

For an educational institution, that seems supremely stupid.

Entire countries around the world halted their use of COVID-19 shots two years ago, beginning with Denmark in 2022.

Yet we have our state university mandating a shot that doesn't prevent the transmission or spread of COVID-19 and may cause serious damage to the age group it's targeting. We talked to some tearful listeners on the air Monday who have lost family members shortly after receiving the shot.

Many people who got the first two shots saw the futility of getting them after some got side effects and still contracted the virus. Some vaccinated people contracted the virus more frequently than those who were wise enough and free enough to avoid it.

I hope Sen. O' Scanlon is successful in holding back funding from Rutgers and soon. How can an educational institution be so anti-science, anti-common sense and anti-liberty continue with such a policy?

Pull the plug on any state subsidies until they cease and desist on the dangerous and foolish policy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

