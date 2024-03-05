It’s not just you: Facebook, Instagram goes offline for millions

Millions of Facebook users were kicked off the platform Tuesday morning and asked to sign back into their accounts.

The outages also affected sister Meta platforms Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Threads and YouTube, according to the website DownDetector. Meta's website showing the status of its services also reports issues with the Meta Admin Center, WhatsApp Business API and Marketing API.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesman Andy Stone wrote on X. He did not offer further explanation or an estimate for full restoration.

Some users were able to log back into Facebook around 11:20 a.m. The website DownDetector.com was also showing a decline in the number of outage reports.

