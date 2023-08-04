Authorities in Absecon are asking for help as they continue to investigate an accident involving a motorcycle and SUV Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:00 at the White Horse Pike and Shore Road.

Police say a motorcycle being driven by 65-year-old Douglas Steel of Galloway and a SUV driven by 34-year-old Jarah Moskovitz of Atlantic City collided at the intersection.

Steel was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries while Moskovitz was not hurt.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for about two hours.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by our agency’s Traffic Unit to determine the cause and sequence of events.

The Absecon Police Department is urging any witnesses and individuals with information about this accident to contact Ptl. Cavileer at (609) 641-0667.

In light of this unfortunate incident, we would like to remind all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads. Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant, maintain safe speeds, and give appropriate space to other vehicles, especially motorcycles, which can be more vulnerable in traffic.

