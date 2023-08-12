Nine people ranging from ages 17 to 64 find themselves in trouble with the law following a two-day drug sweep in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Police Department says after they received complaints from residents and merchants, they focused several surveillance operations in the area of the first block of South Tennessee Avenue.

In total, 52 grams of cocaine, 145 bags of heroin, assorted drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized, according to police.

The following people were charged:

ARRESTED: Massi Bundy, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute CDS, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Deshawn Handy, 20, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Loitering to distribute CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Semaj Poteat, 22, of Lawrenceville, GA

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), loitering to distribute CDS, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Tariq Smith, 20, of Mays Landing

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), loitering to distribute CDS, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Cole Steffy, 44, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Rose Yvette, 64, of Abington, PA

CHARGES: Possession of CDS

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute CDS, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and hindering apprehension

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

All nine people were released on a summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.