⚫ A National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter

⚫ Flags will fly at half-staff for 30 days

⚫ His funeral is Thursday in Washington

Federal offices will be closed on Thursday as part of the National Day of Mourning declared to honor President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29.

The 39th president began his final journey to Washington on Tuesday night following a funeral at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on board Special Air Mission 39. After the flight to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Carter's body lies in state in the Capitol until Thursday morning's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

Carter will be laid to rest at his home in Plains, Georgia, next to wife Roslyn Carter.

What is closed on Thursday

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and post offices will be closed. There will be limited package delivery service.

All federal departments and agencies will be closed. It will considered a paid day off.

The New York Stock Exchange will not trade.

NASDAQ will not trade. Bond markets close its bond market at 2 p.m.

National parks will "generally be open" but administrative offices will be closed

Gov. Phil Murphy's office on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about whether or not the governor would attend the former president's funeral.

