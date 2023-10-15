42-Year Atlantic City Restaurant That Closed Still Set To Reopen

Back on August 9, 2023, I was able to exclusively confirm that a truly beloved Atlantic City, New Jersey Italian American Restaurant that has closed would be reopening on a date to be determined.

This fabulous and enduring restaurant was owned and operated by one incredibly consistent and successful owner for more than 42 years - in Atlantic City at the corner of Georgia and Arctic Avenues.

I am referring to Alan Angeloni and his legendary restaurant- Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge.

At the time, I went right to Angeloni for a comment, who exclusively told me:

“I have sold my business to a local businessman."

Angeloni would not confirm the identity of the new owner, but, he did confirm that the restaurant will be reopening in the future.

I have learned the identity of the new owner, who (for now we will not reveal) also owns another incredible long-standing Atlantic City restaurant.

There has been chatter about whether Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge will actually be reopening.

It will be reopening.

We interviewed Angeloni on his last day of operation (after 42 years) back on April 30, 2023. Angeloni said, "It is the hardest thing that l've ever had to deal with. Saying goodbye to customers who are now friends for all of these years and I'd also like to say that it is bitter sweet and I love everyone of my customers and my employees," said Angeloni.

When Angeloni announced one month before he was closing his restaurant ... there was a line at his restaurant for 25 minutes before the doors opened each night.

I have also learned that the new restaurant may be ready to open in February, 2024 and it will reopen as Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge, which will make many faithful (including me) very happy.

Before I leave you, I want to regale about these fabulous Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge, the work of Chef Diane crab cakes. They are magnificent.

Here’s one other great reminder of Alan Angeloni:

Alan Angeloni was also known for serving the finest Braciole in Atlantic City for decades.

This is a perfect example of the fine quality and attention to detail that Alan Angeloni exhibited over more than 4 decades in business.

In Italian-American cuisine, Braciole is a thinly sliced meat that is rolled into what is known as a roulade.

It's also known as involtini in Italian.

Here it is:

It will soon be …

Bon appétit once again at Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge.

