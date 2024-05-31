Four people have been arrested after the Atlantic City Police Department raided two convenience stores that were allegedly distributing drugs.

Authorities say detectives were focused on two stores, Tha Afty in the 200 block of South Rhode Island Avenue and Tha Afty Express in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

On Wednesday, officials executed court-authorized search warrants on both stores, a residence in the 1100 block of Adriatic Avenue, and three vehicles.

Police say the targets of the investigation, 46-year-old Charles Butler and 35-year-old Tiarra Rodriguez, both of Atlantic City, were taken into custody as they left their residence. A family member, 18-year-old Amir Butler, and a store employee, 38-year-old Angelo Jones, also from Atlantic City, were also arrested and charged as conspirators in the distribution operation.

During the searches of these properties and vehicles, detectives recovered more than five pounds of marijuana and 3.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for street sale. In addition, two of the vehicles were seized and approximately $42,000 US currency was recovered as proceeds of illegal narcotics sales.

Tha Afty in the 200 block of South Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City NJ Tha Afty in the 200 block of South Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Stabbing Inside Atlantic City Casino

4 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

ARRESTED: Amir Butler, 18, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (two counts), money laundering, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Charles Butler, 46, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (two counts), money laundering, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Tiarra Rodriguez, 35, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (two counts), money laundering, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

ARRESTED: Angelo Jones, 38, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (two counts), money laundering, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

All four were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.