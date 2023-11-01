Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Lower Township has been arrested and is facing child porn charges.

21-year-old Jacob B. Shuman of Erma is facing one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child/distribution of child pornography and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child/possession of child pornography.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that a person, later identified as Shuman, allegedly "possessed and distributed various images of child sexual abuse material" online.

On October 30th, authorities executed a search warrant at his home on Meadowview Road and seized "several items of evidentiary value."

After being taken into custody, Shuman was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending an initial court appearance.

Those charged with second-degree crimes potentially face five to ten years in state prison while third-degree charges could land someone behind bars for three to five years.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland thanked the Lower Township Police Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the New Jersey State Police for their assistance in this case.

Residents of Cape May County with tips or information about child exploitation or related crimes can call (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.