20-year-old Pleasantville, NJ, Man Shot in Atlantic City
A man from Pleasantville is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City this past weekend.
The Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit says the incident happened around 4:40 Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of New York Avenue.
After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, arriving officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
Shortly after, a 20-year-old man from Pleasantville arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.
