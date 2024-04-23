It's a lot easier to catch criminals when they run right towards police officers.

Such was the case this past Friday night in Gloucester County.

Authorities say at about 9:30 PM, officers with the Franklin Township Police Department were called to Ashley Drive in the Weybridge Chase neighborhood for the report of a man committing vehicle burglaries.

While en route, it was determined that two male suspects had fled the area on foot.

Officers from that department and Clayton and Monroe Township set up a perimeter and a K9 track was initiated.

According to police,

K9 Teli tracked for [approximately] one mile and caused the fleeing suspects to run directly towards a Monroe Township Police officer who was holding the perimeter.

The two men, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Franklin Township, were apprehended and taken into custody.

The juveniles were released to a relative and will be charged accordingly.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.