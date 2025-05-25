State troopers were busy last weekend as they focused their efforts on getting violent criminals off the streets in two big New Jersey cities.

Last Saturday, May 17th, the New Jersey State Police conducted "coordinated violent crime reduction (VCR) details" in Trenton and Newark.

What Exactly is a "VCR?"

Authorities say,

Violent Crime Reduction details are strategic enforcement operations that utilize data analysis, crime mapping, and intelligence sharing to identify and disrupt criminal activity in areas known as violent crime hot spots. These efforts focus on targeting individuals and groups responsible for violent offenses.

Numerous divisions of the NJSP were involved, including members of the Violent Crime Bureaus within the Intelligence and Criminal Enterprise Section, Field Operations section, K-9, and aviation units, along with various local and county law enforcement agencies.

NJ State Prison in Trenton

12 Arrests, Weapons and Drugs Seized in NJ

The result was 12 people being arrested on various charges, including the following:

Illegal weapons possession

Drug offenses

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Contempt of court

Five illegal guns, two AK-47 high-powered rifles, several high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and illegal drugs were also seized.

Broad Street in Downtown Newark NJ

The names of those arrested were not released by police.

