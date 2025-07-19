Hundreds of Fugitives Hiding in New Jersey

Day in and day out, authorities across New Jersey keep an eye out for hundreds of fugitives.

Some of those people are wanted in connection with horrific crimes from decades ago, while others are on the run for allegedly being involved in lesser offenses.

Regardless, they're still fugitives and cops would love to get all of them off the streets and bring them to justice.

A Different Approach to NJ's Most Wanted Lists

While we have chronicled the most wanted people by state police and the FBI over the years, we decided to take a bit of a different approach to this list.

Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Most sheriff's or prosecutor's offices in the Garden State have their own most-wanted lists and we decided to go through and highlight 11 fugitives wanted on a variety of charges. All of the information below is from those official websites.

These names may not be on the top of your mind when it comes to alleged criminals on the run, but nonetheless, they need to be brought to justice.

Police lights, Essex County Sheriff's Office badge Police lights, Essex County Sheriff's Office badge (Essex County Sheriff's Office) loading...

READ MORE: 264 Dangerous Offenders Arrested During NJ Operation

How to Help NJ Police

If you recognize any of the people listed below, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.

With those listed below, the charges that they face are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11 Fugitives on the Run in NJ — Do You Know Them? Cops across New Jersey are still searching for these 11 wanted suspects. See their faces, the charges that they face, and how you can share tips. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

Wanted New Jersey fugitives, Larry T. Archer, George Kavouris, Bruce Kienzle, Chaudrhy Yousaf, Phoukham Khenthasouvannay, Daniel Neagu, Adrian E. Johnson, Ashley Gentek, Agostin Ramos-Ortiz, Amado Rosales, Gerardo Bautista