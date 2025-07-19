11 Fugitives Wanted by New Jersey Police — Do You Know Them?
Hundreds of Fugitives Hiding in New Jersey
Day in and day out, authorities across New Jersey keep an eye out for hundreds of fugitives.
Some of those people are wanted in connection with horrific crimes from decades ago, while others are on the run for allegedly being involved in lesser offenses.
Regardless, they're still fugitives and cops would love to get all of them off the streets and bring them to justice.
A Different Approach to NJ's Most Wanted Lists
While we have chronicled the most wanted people by state police and the FBI over the years, we decided to take a bit of a different approach to this list.
Most sheriff's or prosecutor's offices in the Garden State have their own most-wanted lists and we decided to go through and highlight 11 fugitives wanted on a variety of charges. All of the information below is from those official websites.
These names may not be on the top of your mind when it comes to alleged criminals on the run, but nonetheless, they need to be brought to justice.
How to Help NJ Police
If you recognize any of the people listed below, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.
With those listed below, the charges that they face are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
11 Fugitives on the Run in NJ — Do You Know Them?
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children
Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau
Wanted New Jersey fugitives, Larry T. Archer, George Kavouris, Bruce Kienzle, Chaudrhy Yousaf, Phoukham Khenthasouvannay, Daniel Neagu, Adrian E. Johnson, Ashley Gentek, Agostin Ramos-Ortiz, Amado Rosales, Gerardo Bautista