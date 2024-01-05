The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in New York and Pennsylvania.

The issued watch is in effect from about 4:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 p.m.Sunday and covers a wide area including Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Southern Wayne counties.

The cities within this watch include Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, Oneonta, Binghamton, Delhi, Walton, Monticello, Hallstead, Montrose, Damascus, Equinunk, Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, Milford, and Honesdale.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, heavy snow is expected during this time, with total snow accumulations ranging from 5 to 9 inches. It is important to note that there is still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low-pressure system, but the Catskill and Pocono mountains have the highest probability of experiencing the higher-end amounts of snowfall.

The potential impacts of this winter storm include very difficult travel conditions. With heavy snowfall anticipated, roads may become hazardous, resulting in reduced visibility and increased accident risks. It is advisable to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service is urging residents in the affected areas to stay updated on the latest weather information and to prepare for the storm. This includes having necessary supplies on hand, such as food, water, medications, and emergency provisions, as well as making sure vehicles are equipped for winter driving conditions.

Brian Donegan, Senior Digital Meteorologist at FOX Weather and Southern Tier resident says he believes that Broome and Cortland counties and points east will see the highest snowfall amounts whereas the rest of the region will likely only see 3-6 inches of snow in total.

