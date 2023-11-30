Tioga Downs Awards $1.5M To Southern Tier New York Nonprofits

Giving Tuesday was November 28th. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea encouraging people to do good. And many do across the country and in our community as well.

As part of Giving Tuesday, $1.5 million dollars in grants were awarded to 100 local area non-profit organizations in The Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania through the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation.

According to the release, the non-profit organizations are located in Broome, Chemung, and Tioga Counties in New York State, and Bradford County in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The announcement was made at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols, New York.

The 100 organizations were chosen for their work and initiatives in addressing and combating local poverty and community deterioration. The release notes that hundreds of applications are received annually, and the foundation strives to donate to as many organizations as possible.

Through the experiences shared by our award winners, we eagerly anticipate the ripple effects of these grants making a real difference close to home. There are countless organizations doing amazing work, often without the budget they truly deserve, and these grants aim to amplify their impact. - Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural

Jeff Gural has pledged to increase grant funding to $2 million in 2024 and 2025. Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation notes that it is committed to driving positive local change, a goal made achievable through Tioga Downs’ continued community support.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation promotes "economic and community development by supporting organizations that contribute to charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational endeavors within the target counties."

For more information, visit the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation website.

