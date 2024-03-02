Three Giant Chains with New York Closures in 2024 (So Far)

Does it seem that there has been another round of major chains closing some of their locations already this year?

Well, that's because there have been in just the first two months of 2024. Let's take a look.

Macy's

NBC News reported on February 27, 2024, that the megastore, Macy's, headquartered in New York City, has plans to close around 150 of their stores throughout the United States.

It's reported the reason for the closures is a reorganization as the company turns to focus on luxury sales. The timeline and specific stores to close were not released. After these closures, NBC News notes there will be approximately 350 Macy's locations, as well as Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury beauty and skincare stores.

Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill

According to an article on Yahoo! Finance from CNN Business on February 26, 2024, blooming Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse announced the closing of 41 restaurants they described as underperforming locations. The closed restaurants also included Fleming's, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

The CNN Business report on Yahoo! Finance notes that some of the Outback locations closed were located in Pennsylvania, including one in State College, Iowa, and Hawaii. The Vestal, New York Outback Steakhouse location remains open as does the Elmira, New York area restaurant.

Bonefish Grill locations in New Jersey and Virginia were also a part of the closures along with at least three New York State Carrabba restaurants, two of which were located on Long Island.

TGI Fridays

In January 2024, we reported on the closure of 36 TGI Friday restaurants across the United States, including five in New York State.

Fortunately, the Vestal New York location remains open as did the Syracuse, New York location, although the Elmira, New York location is no longer open. That location was not a part of the recent list of closures. The Elmira area restaurant closed abruptly in April 2023 according to a report in the Elmira Star-Gazette

