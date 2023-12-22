Soft Opening: Owego Donut & Beer Offers First Taste of Offerings

Donut and beer lovers were given a brief opportunity to check out a new Tioga County establishment that aims to please them.

Owego Donut & Beer Co. opened its doors briefly over the past weekend to allow people a first-hand look at what's been going on inside a former North Avenue grocery store.

An outdoor courtyard at Owego Donut & Beer Co. on December 15, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) An outdoor courtyard at Owego Donut & Beer Co. on December 15, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Ike and Julie Lovelass - who've operated The Owego Kitchen restaurant since 2015 - worked for several months to transform the old Thompson's Grocery building into the new business. The iconic store closed just over five years ago.

Owego Donut & Beer features a self-serve tap system that allows customers to pour their own beverage. People are given a "pour card" after they've provided a credit card at the counter.

A customer pours a beverage at Owego Donut & Beer Co. on December 15, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A customer pours a beverage at Owego Donut & Beer Co. on December 15, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The business used social media to alert those who've been waiting to visit the place of a "soft opening" for a few hours on Friday.

Ike Lovelass was pleased with the turnout during the initial session. He said he enjoyed hearing the comments from some of the first visitors who sampled some beer and wine.

Ike Lovelass during an Owego Donut & Beer Co. soft opening event. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Ike Lovelass during an Owego Donut & Beer Co. soft opening event. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Owego Donut & Beer has tables and comfortable chairs indoors. It also offers outdoor seating on a deck and courtyard.

The business held another soft opening session on Sunday for those who wanted to enjoy the first batch of doughnuts.

Owego Donut & Beer plans to announce the official opening of the business soon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker