New York Families Could Receive Up To $330 Per Child

On July 30th, 2024 it was announced that approximately $350 million in supplemental payments to low and moderate-income families throughout New York State will be made through the Empire State Child Credit program, according to a release from Governor Kathy Hochul's office.

Over 1 million families will receive the assistance. Eligible families will each receive a direct payment of up to $330 per child. It's a continuation by the Governor to address the cost of living for working New Yorkers, along with a digital portal to help more New Yorkers get financial assistance to cover childcare costs.

Read More: Some New York Highway Exit Numbers To Change

We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families. Our work is far from over. From expanding tax credits to increasing access to childcare assistance, I’ll never stop fighting to address the cost of living for working parents and help them create a brighter future for their kids. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The Empire State Child Credit is a refundable tax credit for income-qualified New Yorkers with children, including the change in 2023, that included children under four.

The Governor's Office notes that families that are eligible will not need to do anything to receive this one-time additional payment. Those who received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 on their 2023 state tax returns will receive a check in the mail, which will begin going out in the mail beginning in August, continuing for several weeks.

For more details, visit The New York Governor's website.

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz