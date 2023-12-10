Major Price Drop for Historic Binghamton Home With Special Floorplan

If you know me at all from the feature articles I like to write about, you know one of my favorite subjects has to do with local real estate.

I love to check out the many beautiful and unique homes for sale in the Southern Tier and look at the interior photos.

I prefer to check out homes for sale that have something out of the ordinary, like a couple that I have highlighted in the past, including one with a private beach on a pond, one that has a working elevator, and one with an indoor swimming pool.

Those types of homes intrigue me. And from time to time, I check back to see if one of those interesting homes sold, or if the price dropped. Not too long ago, I came across a home for sale on Campbell Road in Binghamton that I referred to as a home with a "most unique floorplan."

Well, this unique home is still for sale, and the price has changed since my initial article. The listing from Laura Melville, Brokered by Warren Real Estate, Front Street, Binghamton notes that this is one of the oldest homes in the Binghamton area, and was once a carriage house for Chester B. Lord.

It was originally constructed in 1863 and is currently a two-family home featuring seven bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms along with a large living room and family room.

I added a few more photos, in addition to the original set of photos for you to enjoy. Take a look at this one-of-a-kind home for sale, below.

