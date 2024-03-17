Endicott Man Wanted For Sex Offender Violation – Your Help Needed
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the residents of Broome County for their assistance in locating Jessie Barnum, who has an outstanding warrant.
Barnum was last known to frequent the Airport Road area in the Town of Union. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and contact them immediately.
Jessie Barnum, a white male, is approximately 5’ 5” tall and weighs 145 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The outstanding warrant against him is for a Sex Offender Registration Violation and Bail Jumping in the second degree. Due to the nature of the offense, he must be located as soon as possible.
Barnum currently holds the position of the fifth most wanted individual on the Broome County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list. This highlights the urgency in finding him and bringing him to justice.
According to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, Barnum is a risk level two convicted sex offender. Barnum was arrested by the Endicott Village Police Department and convicted of his crime on January 12, 2005. In his offender profile, Barnum is described as having a chest tattoo.
The Sheriff’s Office has provided multiple avenues for residents to provide any information they may have regarding Barnum's whereabouts. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website here.
Alternatively, anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or reach out to the Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. All tips will be treated as confidential.
