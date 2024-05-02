Endicott Man Discusses Why He Threatened Marjorie Taylor Greene

More than two years since FBI agents conducted a pre-dawn raid at his apartment in Endicott's Little Italy neighborhood, a Broome County man is talking about the threatening phone calls he made to a well-known congresswoman's office.

52-year-old Joseph Morelli last August was sentenced to three months in prison for the threats directed at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images) Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

According to The Washington Post, Morelli was released shortly before Christmas after spending 81 days in prison.

Morelli's story was featured on the front page of the newspaper's Sunday print edition. He talked with a reporter about the anger he had felt toward Greene because of her actions and comments.

The final straw for Morelli was a Greene TV commercial he saw on the evening of March 3, 2022. In it, Greene said she was "going to blow away the Democrats' socialist agenda." She then was shown firing a gun at a Toyota Prius with the word "SOCIALISM" on its side. The vehicle exploded and burst into flames.

Morelli searched online for the phone number for Greene's Washington office and started leaving a series of voicemails.

In one message, Morelli warned Greene he could "pay someone 500 buck to take a baseball bat and crack your scull." He added: "You are going to get f--- physically hurt."

The FBI investigated the threats and took action. Heavily-armed federal and local law enforcement officers staged in armored vehicle in an IBM-Endicott parking lot several blocks from Morelli's Oak Hill Avenue apartment just before dawn on March 16, 2022.

FBI agents and local law enforcement officers gathered in this Huron Campus parking lot before arresting Joseph Morelli on March 16, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FBI agents and local law enforcement officers gathered in this Huron Campus parking lot before arresting Joseph Morelli on March 16, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

According to the Post, Morelli "woke up to a bang outside his door." When he opened it, he saw FBI agents, looked down and "saw a red laser point on his chest."

Within minutes, he was being questioned by agents in Binghamton about the threats, who played the recordings of the calls he made to Greene's office.

Morelli said he never planned to actually harm Greene.

Now, according to the newspaper account, Morelli is undergoing mental health treatment as a condition of his release.

Morelli could not be reached for comment to discuss The Washington Post story.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh