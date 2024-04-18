Binghamton Airport Makeover Moves Forward with Canopy Demolition

Demolition crews have started removing the familiar front portion of the terminal building at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The canopy section of the structure is being removed for the $54 million modernization project now underway at the facility in the town of Maine.

Broome County aviation commissioner Mark Heefner said the demolition work is expected to continue over the next couple of weeks. Then new supports and foundations will be constructed.

A covered temporary walkway provides access to the Greater Binghamton Airport terminal building during a renovation project. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A covered temporary walkway provides access to the Greater Binghamton Airport terminal building during a renovation project. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

About 55 people were working at the project site on Wednesday. Heefner said this is part of the second phase of the planned five-phase project.

A temporary departure lounge is being used as the renovation work continues.

The traffic pattern at the airport has been changed to accommodate the construction project.

Inside the Greater Binghamton Airport terminal building on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Inside the Greater Binghamton Airport terminal building on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Heefner said things are on schedule as the big makeover job moves forward. The project is expected to be completed in about a year.

LeChase Construction is the project's general contractor. Construction management is being overseen by Welliver of Montour Falls.

The canopy demolition work is being done by L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking of Waterloo.

VIDEO: A visit to the Greater Binghamton Airport in the town of Maine on April 17, 2024.

