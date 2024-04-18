Binghamton Airport Makeover Moves Forward with Canopy Demolition
Demolition crews have started removing the familiar front portion of the terminal building at the Greater Binghamton Airport.
The canopy section of the structure is being removed for the $54 million modernization project now underway at the facility in the town of Maine.
Broome County aviation commissioner Mark Heefner said the demolition work is expected to continue over the next couple of weeks. Then new supports and foundations will be constructed.
About 55 people were working at the project site on Wednesday. Heefner said this is part of the second phase of the planned five-phase project.
A temporary departure lounge is being used as the renovation work continues.
The traffic pattern at the airport has been changed to accommodate the construction project.
Heefner said things are on schedule as the big makeover job moves forward. The project is expected to be completed in about a year.
LeChase Construction is the project's general contractor. Construction management is being overseen by Welliver of Montour Falls.
The canopy demolition work is being done by L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking of Waterloo.
VIDEO: A visit to the Greater Binghamton Airport in the town of Maine on April 17, 2024.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 Most common domestic destinations from Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker