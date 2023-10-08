How Well Would New York Survive a Zombie Apocalypse?

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is a topic that always seems to come up whenever a bunch of people gets together or when the government is planning a National EAS test. Some people think it's a way for them to send zombie-transforming rays through our devices.

Anyway, there's a new study that ranked the best big cities to be in if the United States ever were to be taken over by zombies. In movies and TV shows, it's the cities that get hit the hardest by the zombies but how would they fare in real life?

Keep in mind, that this study only considered the 200 largest cities in the United States. Clearly, more remote locations like Alaska might do better in a zombie apocalypse.

The study looked at various factors across five categories: vulnerability, mobility, supplies, hideouts (including aspects like the number of people with basements), and protection (referring to the availability of weapons).

According to the study results, the top 10 cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse are Houston, New York, San Antonio, Miami, Los Angeles, Austin, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Orlando.

New York ranked highest in terms of supplies, while the Twin Cities in Minnesota were considered the best for hideouts. Houston, on the other hand, received top marks for weapons availability.

On the flip side, Miramar, Florida, located just north of Miami, ranked last overall. So, unless you're one of the undead, it's probably not the best place to be during a zombie apocalypse. Other cities listed as the worst for a zombie outbreak include Jackson, Mississippi, North Las Vegas, Paterson, New Jersey, and Pembroke Pines, Florida, which happens to be right next to Miramar.

Another recent study found that 1 in 7 people have a plan in mind if a zombie apocalypse were actually to happen. That study found that our top weapon choices would include a shotgun, a handgun, a baseball bat, a machete, and a crossbow.

