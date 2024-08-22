Car air fresheners have become super popular all around the world. But there's one type, shaped like evergreen trees, that has become iconic.

Did you know that tree-shaped car air fresheners got their started in Upstate New York?

Origins in Watertown

The story begins in Watertown, New York, where the Car Freshner Corporation, the company behind the "Little Trees" brand, was founded. It all started when a delivery truck driver complained to Julius Sämann about the unpleasant smell of spilled milk in his vehicle. Sämann experimented by combining different fragrances onto a blotter and found that it effectively eliminated the odor.

Birth of Little Trees

Impressed by the positive outcome, Sämann decided to market his innovative air fresheners. To pay tribute to the years he spent extracting aromatic oils from Canadian forests, he chose to manufacture the fresheners in the shape of evergreen trees. The product quickly gained popularity, with orders pouring in from all corners of the country. Little Trees had officially become a household name.

A Global Symbol of Freshness

Little Trees' success reached beyond U.S. borders. The distinctive tree-shaped air fresheners captured the attention of international customers, becoming a global symbol of freshness and quality. Today, the brand offers a wide range of scents, ranging from traditional favorites like Royal Pine and Vanillaroma to more unique options such as Spice, Caribbean Colada, and Bourbon.

Expanding Product Line

As demand for their products grew, the company expanded its offerings beyond the tree-shaped air fresheners. Little Trees now produces spray bottles and various other fragrance-based items. While the original tree-shaped fresheners remain their signature product, the brand continues to innovate and explore new scent options to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Curious Scents and Impressive Choices

Stepping into a car these days, you may be greeted with a variety of scents coming from Little Trees air fresheners. In addition to the traditional fragrances, the company has introduced enticing scents like Fresh Shave, Moroccan Mint Tea, and No Smoking.

