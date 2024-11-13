Two Upstate New York Towns Named Best In U.S. For Thanksgiving

Are you craving a unique Thanksgiving experience this year? Well, it turns out you don't have to look far!

According to a recent Country Living ranking, two of the best Thanksgiving towns in America are nestled right here in Upstate New York. Lake Placid and New Paltz have been recognized for their charm, beauty, and festive holiday offerings.

Lake Placid: A Winter Wonderland for Thanksgiving

Located in the Adirondack Mountains, Lake Placid is a charming village that exudes holiday magic. Known for its stunning Mirror Lake and breathtaking mountain views, Lake Placid offers a serene and festive atmosphere perfect for a Thanksgiving getaway. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, from snowboarding and skiing at Whiteface Mountain to riding the Cliffside Coaster, the longest coaster in North America.

For accommodation, guests can choose to stay at the luxurious Whiteface Lodge or the scenic Mirror Lake Inn. Both locations offer a cozy retreat and excellent dining options. Indulge in a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner at The View, Mirror Lake Inn's AAA Four Diamond restaurant, or at the High Peaks Resort, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Adirondacks.

New Paltz: All-Inclusive Luxury at Mohonk Mountain House

If a lavish Thanksgiving escape is more to your liking, then Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is the perfect destination. Situated in the Hudson Valley, Mohonk Mountain House is a sprawling castle overlooking Lake Mohonk in the Shawangunk Mountains. Renowned for its all-inclusive resort experience, Mohonk offers a range of activities from axe-throwing to board games, ensuring a fun-filled holiday for all.

Feast like royalty at Mohonk Mountain House's Grand Thanksgiving Buffet after exploring the scenic property and tracking wild turkeys with your family. The resort's accolades speak for themselves, with recognition as one of the best hotel restaurants in the country.

