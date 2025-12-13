If you live here in New York, you know the holidays hits differently. Between gift lists, grocery runs and travel costs, the money situation gets tight fast. That is why so many New Yorkers are turning to something that is smart and surprisingly fun this year: thrift shopping. And according to a new study from CouponFollow, the rest of the country is doing the same.

Why More New Yorkers Are Thrifting in 2025

With prices climbing on just about everything, secondhand shopping is less of a trend and more of a necessity. Nearly half of Americans say inflation has pushed them toward thrift stores for clothes, gifts, and kids’ winter gear.

The study found that Americans save an average of $1,452 a year by thrifting, and Gen Z is saving even more, topping $1,700 annually. That is real money back in your pocket, especially during a season when it feels like everything has a price tag attached.

Thrifted Holiday Gifts Are Becoming the New Normal

If you have ever hesitated in giving someone a thrifted gift...don't. One in four Americans plans to thrift at least some of their holiday presents this year, and younger shoppers are doing it even more often. Eighty six percent say thrifting is better for the environment, and that eco friendly mindset is becoming part of how we shop.

Thrifting Is Getting Busier… And More Expensive

Even thrift stores aren’t immune to rising costs. Sixty seven percent of shoppers say secondhand prices have gone up, and 43 percent say the stores feel more crowded. If you have ever tried to shop the Goodwill on a Saturday afternoon in New York, you may know the feeling.

New York Tops the Country for Thrifting Opportunities

Here is the part that could make you smile. New York, NY, ranked number one in the entire country for thrifting this holiday season. Whether you are into vintage fashion, quirky collectibles, furniture flips or bargain hunting, New York is overflowing with options.

Get our free mobile app

Flea markets, thrift boutiques, neighborhood donation shops, online swaps, you name it, it exists in the Empire State. So if your holiday budget feels tight, or you just want to shop in a way that is greener and help the local economy at the same time, you are in the best place to do it.

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise