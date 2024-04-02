The art scene at SUNY Oneonta is blooming as spring arrives with two new exhibits that you should definitely check out. They are called the "2024 Juried Student Show" and "A New York Minute."

Both of these exhibitions come at the end of the university's second Artist-in-Residence program. They have produced two multimedia installations through students, faculty, and staff working together.

Don't miss the opening for both exhibitions on April 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. "2024 Juried Student Show" will be at the Martin-Mullen Gallery and "A New York Minute" will call the Open Space Gallery its home. Afterwards see the Artist-in-Residence installations outside.

The "2024 Juried Student Show" shows off the artwork of nearly 90 preselected pieces from over 50 students. You can see a part of the exhibition online or go to the Martin-Mullen Gallery in person. During the reception, they're going to give out 20 awards to artists, all thanks to SUNY Oneonta donors.

"A New York Minute" is a solo exhibition by Psychology major, Samantha Schein. She uses her photos to show her upbringing in New York City and gives a glimpse into her urban life in the Big Apple.

The second Artist-in-Residence program at SUNY Oneonta is wrapping up, and there are two multimedia installations to celebrate. Natan Diacon-Furtado and three student interns got together to whip up two sculptures. They put audio and visual elements together while encouraging audience participation. You can see them on the glass windows of Fitzelle Hall and outside of the Fine Arts building.

Admission to the exhibitions and receptions are free and open to all. Just don't forget to get a parking pass from the University Police Department. The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

