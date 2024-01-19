Health Alert: Spinach and Salad Kits Recalled in New York

BrightFarms, a producer of fresh greens and salad kits, has recently announced a recall of its spinach and select salad kits sold in New York.

The recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were distributed to various retailers in New York as well as in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recall specifically focuses on BrightFarms' spinach, which had the only positive test result for Listeria during routine sampling. However, due to possible cross-contamination at BrightFarms' facility, they have decided to recall four additional salad kits made with their Sunny Crunch lettuce.

Spinach Products Recalled by BrightFarms

3.5-Ounce BrightFarms Baby Spinach, with UPC Code 8-57062-00492-3, Facility Code PEN8, and Best-by Dates of 1/11/2024, 1/13/2024, 1/18/2024, and 1/20/2024.

6.35-Ounce BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit, with UPC Code 8-50051-82501-1, Facility Code PEN4, and Best-by Dates of 1/15/2024 and 1/20/2024.

6.5-Ounce BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, with UPC Code 8-57062-00415-2, Facility Code PEN4, and Best-by Dates of 1/15/2024 and 1/20/2024.

6.7-Ounce BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, with UPC Code 8-57062-00416-9, Facility Code PEN4, and Best-by Date of 1/15/2024.

5.85-Ounce BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle, with UPC Code 8-50051-82500-4, Facility Code PEN4, and Best-by Date of 1/15/2024.

BrightFarms has taken immediate action to stop the distribution of spinach from their New Jersey farm, where the contamination is suspected to have occurred. Additionally, retailers have been instructed to remove the recalled products from their shelves to ensure the safety of consumers.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled spinach or salad kits are advised not to consume them. Instead, they should dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

As of now, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the contaminated greens. However, it is important to note that Listeria monocytogenes can pose a serious health risk, especially to young children, the elderly, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant individuals. Common symptoms of Listeria infection include fever, stiffness, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In severe cases, it can lead to potentially life-threatening infections or complications such as miscarriage or stillbirth for pregnant individuals.

If you are experiencing any symptoms or have concerns about Listeria, you should seek immediate medical attention from your healthcare provider. For any questions regarding the recall, you can reach out to BrightFarms directly by phone at 1-866-857-8745 or via email at info@brightfarms.com, using the subject line "Recall."

