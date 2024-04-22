Gym, Tan, Laundry, Book Signing … Mike The Situation hits the road

Mike Sorrentino was arguably the best and funniest personality on “Jersey Shore” and the shows that came after. We all know reality television isn’t truly reality with retakes and some manufactured drama. But I feel that his representation of himself was the most honest.

He’s certainly had his lows along with his highs. He served prison time for violating tax laws. He also had several years of drug addiction for which he’s been through rehab. He’s admitted to having tried everything from weed and cocaine to Xanax, oxycodone, Valium and Percocet.

What else is there to do when you’ve had this crazy roller coaster of a life than to write a book about it?

What I like about the book, titled “Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison,” is it isn’t just cashing in. It’s a roadmap for others to see how they can better shape their own lives.

The book was written by Sorrentino along with Andy Symonds.

My life has been a wild ride,” said Sorrentino in a statement. “The public has a general idea about some of those chaotic events, but not fully. In 'Reality Check,' I divulge all the details about making 'Jersey Shore' and open up about my crippling drug addiction during those years, eventual recovery and sobriety, time in prison, and experience starting my beautiful family. My life has been a roller coaster, and I’m excited to share with the world the depth of my lows and the remarkable comeback that no one saw coming.

If there’s anything better than this book it’s meeting “The Situation” himself at a book signing, and yes, he’s doing them.

On April 14 he was greeted by long lines at the Barnes and Noble in Brick. On the 21st he was at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

Don’t worry that you missed out. After your gym, you can still tan and do laundry then get out to meet Mike “The Situation Sorrentino” at the following places in New Jersey.

Barnes and Noble

Moorestown

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25

Barnes and Noble

Holmdel

5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8

Barnes and Noble

East Brunswick

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22

