A voluntary recall has been issued for baby formula sold in New York.

Get our free mobile app

Nutramigen baby formula is being recalled due to the possibility of bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition voluntarily recalled Nutramigen baby formula after the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was discovered. Although no illnesses related to the formula have been reported so far, the company decided to exercise caution and prioritize consumer safety. Cronobacter sakazakii, a naturally occurring bacteria found in the environment, can be particularly dangerous to infants if ingested.

While infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii are rare, they can have severe consequences, including life-threatening infections and meningitis, especially among newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights the potential risks associated with this bacteria. Infants infected with Cronobacter sakazakii may exhibit symptoms such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements.

The recall specifically affects select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialized infant formula designed for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy. The affected Nutramigen products were sold in 12.6 and 19.8 ounce cans, manufactured in June 2023, and primarily distributed in June, July, and August. Consumers can identify the recalled products by checking the bottom of the can for specific batch codes, including ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FRW, and ZL3FXJ.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition is committed to addressing the concerns of consumers who purchased the recalled Nutramigen baby formula. Customers are advised to dispose of the affected products and can seek a refund by contacting the company at 866-534-9986 or via email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

11 Baby Names Banned in New York If you were thinking of giving your baby any of these names and you live in New York, you won't be able to because they're banned. Sorry. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor