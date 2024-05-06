Unless you’re someone who works from home, you’re probably commuting. Does it seem like you spend a whole lot of time in the car driving back and forth to work? If you live in New York, it’s not your imagination - you really are spending a big chunk of time driving.

New data from the U.S. Department of Energy reveals the average commute times by state in 2022. While the report is new, the data dates back to 2022. Overall, the average one-way commute time in America is 27 minutes.

As you probably guessed, one state stands out with the longest average commute time: New York. People in New York spend the most time commuting, with an average of 33 minutes for a one-way trip to work. The figures show that this is the average commute time among all New Yorkers, but some residents might have a longer commute than others.

Following New York, Maryland, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and Massachusetts also have relatively long commute times. Surprisingly, despite its notoriously congested freeways, California ranks sixth with an average commute time of under 30 minutes.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a state with a shorter commute, consider South Dakota and North Dakota. These states have average commute times of less than 18 minutes. Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, and Alaska also have relatively short commute times.

It is worth noting that even in large states with shorter commutes, distance is not the only factor. Factors such as walking to and from mass transit and wait times for public transportation also need to be considered.

