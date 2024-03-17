We've all seen firefighters getting lots of comments about their heroic deeds and their uniforms. But what about the men and women in blue who keep us safe? It turns out, they have some serious style going for them too.

A survey by Wealth of Geeks wanted to find out what state has the sexiest police uniforms in America. Texas took the top spot, but our very own New York State Police did pretty well, landing in 23rd place.

The survey asked 3,000 people to rank each state's police uniform based on attractiveness. It was less about the long arm of the law and more about the impression the uniforms left.

The New York State Police uniform have crisp smoke grey shirts, that matches their pants perfectly with the same shade. But it's the royal purple tie that adds a touch of sophistication and sets it apart from the rest. This uniform commands respect and attention, that goes well the threads of New York's history.

It may not have claimed the top spot, but #23 is nothing to scoff at. Remember that the men and women who wear these uniforms wear them with pride. As one survey participant put it, "These uniforms are more than fabric and threads; they're the embodiment of the states they represent and the officers who wear them with honor."

At the end of the day, it's not about the uniforms, but about the people who wear them. Our law enforcement officers not only serve and protect, but they're doing it with style and that's not a bad thing.

