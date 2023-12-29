Recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Mandy Cohen issued a video on the X platform as cases of COVID-19, flu, RSV, and pneumonia continue to rise not only in New York but across the country.

With the combination of people spending more time indoors and attending holiday gatherings, the risk of these respiratory illnesses spreading is higher than ever.

According to the latest update on the CDC influenza map on December 22, New York is currently experiencing a "moderate" level of influenza cases although Cohen noted that this is generally the case for this time of year.

Cohen discussed the importance of taking specific precautions to protect ourselves and others. She encouraged maintaining well-ventilated spaces and adding extra layers of protection, including wearing masks. Cohen also noted that regular hand washing is also crucial in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Cohen also urges individuals to seek testing when feeling unwell to receive appropriate treatment and noted that as of November 20, 2023, households in the United States are eligible for four free coronavirus tests.

The CDC notes that COVID testing can be helpful even if you don't have symptoms or recent exposure to COVID-19, such as before an event or visiting someone at higher risk. The CDC says you should test as close to the time of the event as possible to help you make informed decisions about your health and your risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.

