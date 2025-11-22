Every once in a while, news comes along that feels like a real win for the people who keep New York’s agricultural heart beating. That’s exactly what happened with the announcement that BelGioioso Cheese is expanding in both the Southern Tier and the Capital District. It speaks to jobs, milk demand, family farms, and the future of an industry that has shaped communities across the state for generations.

Dairy Association Explains the Real Impact on New York Farms

Allyson Jones Brimmer, Executive Director of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, didn’t hold back on why this matters. She shared that the country is seeing a record eleven billion dollars in dairy processing investment right now, and New York is leading the entire nation. BelGioioso’s decision to grow its presence in both the Capital Region and the Southern Tier will help drive even more demand for fluid milk. For family farms that depend on steady markets, she called this expansion “significant” and said NEDPA is ready to help farms keep growing sustainably for generations.

Americans Are Consuming More Dairy Than Ever

If you’ve noticed cottage cheese suddenly having a moment, you’re not imagining it. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, Americans are eating and drinking more dairy than ever before. Milk production nationwide is expected to grow by fifteen billion pounds by 2030. That’s enough to fill more than one point seven billion gallon jugs. High protein foods like yogurt, smoothies, whey protein powder, and good old-fashioned cottage cheese are absolutely surging. Cottage cheese alone has jumped by about twenty percent in sales since mid-2024.

BelGioioso’s Big New York Investment

Governor Kathy Hochul shared that Wisconsin-based BelGioioso Cheese is officially expanding its New York footprint. The company plans to invest more than twenty-three million dollars between its Glenville facility in Schenectady County and its Campbell facility in Steuben County. That investment comes with at least thirty new jobs and a massive increase in milk used from New York dairy farmers, roughly one hundred million additional pounds each year. The state is also stepping in with support through performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to help move things along.

Decades of Craftsmanship and Award-Winning Cheese

BelGioioso may be known for its mozzarella and award-winning Polly O string cheese, but its story goes back decades. The family-owned cheesemaker has eleven plants nationwide and over thirty varieties of Italian cheeses under its belt. At last year’s Great New York State Fair Dairy Competition, they took home seven medals, including three first-place golds. They’ve already invested heavily in New York, including a major Glenville plant completed in 2020 and a distribution center added in 2022.

Modernization Efforts Expand Across Two Key New York Sites

The Glenville campus is continuing to grow thanks to support from the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, which is providing a capital grant and a sales tax exemption for construction materials. Over in Steuben County, the Campbell plant, originally built in 1938, is getting a serious overhaul. After BelGioioso purchased the Polly O brand in 2021, it committed to modernizing the historic plant, updating equipment, and adding new product lines. The Steuben County IDA is helping too, ensuring this project strengthens local jobs and the long-standing Polly O legacy.

Why BelGioioso Says New York Is Essential to Its Future

Polly O General Manager Timothy Cronin said it simply. New York plays a vital role in their success. The milk here is high quality, the workforce is strong, and the support from state and local partners makes continued growth possible. The goal isn’t just bigger facilities. It’s honoring cheesemaking traditions, supporting dairy farmers, and building opportunity for the next generation.

New York’s Dairy Industry Is Already Surging Forward

BelGioioso’s expansion is happening at a time when New York has already made major strides in dairy manufacturing. The state has celebrated huge investments recently, from Fairlife’s six hundred fifty million dollar plant to Chobani’s billion dollar facility expansion. There are nearly three hundred dairy processing plants here, and roughly three thousand dairy farms producing sixteen billion pounds of milk each year. Dairy is New York’s largest agricultural sector, providing a massive economic boost across the state.

