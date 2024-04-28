Horton Hardware Owners Announce Store Closing In Afton, New York

Horton Hardware, a cornerstone of the Afton community for 118 years, will soon be closing its doors forever.

Horton Hardware owners and brothers Alan and Steve Gaydorus have been running Horton Hardware, located at 198 Main Street in Afton, for nearly 50 years and the closure of the store is bittersweet.

The brothers have decided that after running the store for several decades, it’s time for them, to retire. Sharing the news with their customers, the brothers said having to close the doors permanently was a sad thing but that they did try to keep them open. "Two years ago we started looking for a buyer but no one came around," Alan told the Evening Sun. "This is the thing, it’s sad, it’s been our lives, but it’s time to retire."

The store kicked off its retirement sale on Thursday, April 25 and the sale will continue until everything has been sold. The sale includes a wide range of hardware products and essentials, allowing the Afton community to find some great deals.

Horton Hardware’s regular hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The store will be closed on Sundays.

Alan expressed his gratitude towards the community and the support they received over the years. He acknowledged the challenges posed by changes in consumer behavior, particularly the increasing shift to online businesses and e-commerce.

