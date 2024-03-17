It's 2024 and women shouldn't be dealing with gender bias at work anymore, right? Sadly, it looks like they still are. We tell our daughters that they can do anything they put their mind too.

Then they get into the work environment and they don't get the respect that they deserve. This isn't true for every place but it's more common than it should be. Take the technology industry for example.

57% of women in the tech industry in New York have faced gender bias during their careers with 25% of them experiencing it every month! In a recent survey by SPR, over 500 ladies talked about the challenges they face and here is what we found out.

Get our free mobile app

One in three tech gals are ready to pack their bags and leave their jobs in the next two years. They're waving goodbye to something they've dreamed of doing since they were little and it's because of the gender bias in the tech industry.

Half of these women (50%) said there's a pay gap at their companies and two out of five tech ladies (40%) said that men are assumed to be more capable than women at work.

40% of these women believe that it'll take more than a decade to get real gender diversity in the tech industry. The survey also found that gender bias comes in different forms, including unfair treatment in promotions, unequal pay, and dealing with biased coworkers.

There is work that still needs to be done when it comes to closing the pay gap along with the assumptions about someone's skills based on their gender. Everyone should be given equal opportunities to make a difference, no matter the industry or gender.

All the Outdated Technology From the First ‘Mission: Impossible’