Take an easy, awesome hike on the Appalachian Trail in NJ

The fall colors may be coming to an end in New Jersey, but it's a great time to take a hike in the Garden State. The weather is not too hot or too cold. The bugs are pretty much gone for the year and the great outdoors beckons in this beautiful state.

Not many people are aware that we have 72 miles of Appalachian Trail that cuts across the northeast corner of New Jersey. If you're like most people, you'll probably never have the time or energy to make the 2,190 mile trek from end to end.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We are lucky enough in our state to have a section of it complete with a....wait for it...BOARDWALK.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's no secret that New Jersey has the best boardwalks in the country and the world for that matter. This one is miles from the beach and right on the Appalachian Trail. It's called the Pochuck Boardwalk.

It's about two miles long and it's an easy walk. You don't have to be an expert hiker. You don't even have to wear hiking shoes or boots to comfortably enjoy this beautiful stretch of the Appalachian Trail, right here in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can read some good tips and reviews here.

Just about anyone can make a day of it and check out this easy part of the trail that starts in Georgia and ends in Maine.

Leave it to a state like New Jersey to erect a boardwalk on a part of it. If you're more adventurous and want to check out more of the trail there's good information here.

This 2-mile stretch of boardwalk on the Appalachian Trail should be on every New Jerseyan's bucket list of places to visit in our state.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom