Cops: 1 juvenile dead after stolen car crashes in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — An overnight crash with a garbage truck that killed a juvenile involved a stolen car with four minors inside, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Police continue to investigate the two-vehicle collision that claimed one life and injured two people.
Newark were called to the intersection of Central Ave. and 1st St. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, for a crash involving a car and a garbage truck.
The car, which contained four juveniles, was later discovered to be stolen, according to officials.
One minor fled the scene, two were treated for injuries, and one was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 a.m.
The prosecutor's office says no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can contact their tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.
The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.
