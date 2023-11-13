This NJ ‘cave’ restaurant is one-of-a-kind

We here in New Jersey are all so proud of our restaurants. Each one of us could name dozens of places that we think should be on everybody’s culinary bucket list.

So there’s a lot of great food here.

But when it comes to design there’s a restaurant that’s so unique, you’ve never seen anything like it.

It’s in Edgewater and designed by an artist like you’re inside a cave. And it’s the coolest place you’ll ever eat.

Whether you're strolling or cruising through town, this one spot stands out like a prehistoric gem. It's Cafe Archetypus. You can't miss it; it genuinely looks like a cave, even from the outside.

It's like dining with the Flintstones. And once you step inside, it's like being transported to an underground world.

It's a beautifully candle-lit romantic venue featuring 3 uniquely sculpted seating areas... with an Eclectic menu. The dimly lit dining rooms create this cavernous vibe, and plants scaling the walls add to the whole enchanting atmosphere.

They've got everything, starters, sandwiches, wraps, all made fresh, cooked just as you order.

But let me tell you, as good as the main course is, it's the desserts that truly seal the deal. I'm talking about cakes, pies, cheesecakes, and brownies. Every bite feels like a sweet indulgence, a treat you won’t want to miss.

They're BYOB, following NJ state rules allowing wine and beer. Hard liquor's a no-go, but that won't stop you from having a fantastic time. It’s a place where the food, the ambiance, and that personal touch just make it a complete dining experience.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom