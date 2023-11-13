This NJ ‘cave’ restaurant is one-of-a-kind
We here in New Jersey are all so proud of our restaurants. Each one of us could name dozens of places that we think should be on everybody’s culinary bucket list.
So there’s a lot of great food here.
But when it comes to design there’s a restaurant that’s so unique, you’ve never seen anything like it.
It’s in Edgewater and designed by an artist like you’re inside a cave. And it’s the coolest place you’ll ever eat.
Whether you're strolling or cruising through town, this one spot stands out like a prehistoric gem. It's Cafe Archetypus. You can't miss it; it genuinely looks like a cave, even from the outside.
It's like dining with the Flintstones. And once you step inside, it's like being transported to an underground world.
It's a beautifully candle-lit romantic venue featuring 3 uniquely sculpted seating areas... with an Eclectic menu. The dimly lit dining rooms create this cavernous vibe, and plants scaling the walls add to the whole enchanting atmosphere.
They've got everything, starters, sandwiches, wraps, all made fresh, cooked just as you order.
But let me tell you, as good as the main course is, it's the desserts that truly seal the deal. I'm talking about cakes, pies, cheesecakes, and brownies. Every bite feels like a sweet indulgence, a treat you won’t want to miss.
They're BYOB, following NJ state rules allowing wine and beer. Hard liquor's a no-go, but that won't stop you from having a fantastic time. It’s a place where the food, the ambiance, and that personal touch just make it a complete dining experience.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
