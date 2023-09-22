New Yorkers Say This Is the Top ‘Hidden Gem’ To See Fall Foliage

New Yorkers have spoken up on the best hidden gem for fall foliage and surprisingly, it’s not in the Catskills or even the Adirondacks.

3,000 people took part in a survey and crowned Sterling Forest State Park as the ultimate spot to see the stunning fall colors. So, what sets this place apart? Well, for starters, it's not as crowded as the popular spots, which means that you can enjoy the beauty of vibrant reds, oranges, and golds in peace.

Best Places To See Fall Foliage in New York

But hold on, the fun doesn't stop there! New York has not one, but two more fantastic leaf looking locations. One of the favorites is Robert H. Treman State Park in Ithaca. This place is famous for its gorges and waterfalls, but during the fall, it becomes a rainbow of reds, oranges, and yellows.

The best part? It's off the beaten path, giving you the chance to escape the crowds and get lost in God's artwork. And let's not forget about Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville.

Get our free mobile app

Brace yourself for crystal clear lakes and jaw dropping terrains, all wrapped in really pretty fall colors. This somewhat secluded spot is prefect for people who are looking for a peaceful walk and to be surrounded by nature and wildlife.

So, if you're in search of an unforgettable fall foliage experience away from crowds of people, make your way to Sterling Forest State Park, Robert H. Treman State Park, or Green Lakes State Park. Get ready to explore and fall in love with fall.

Top 7 Reasons To Love The Fall Season